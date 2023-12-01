Columbia HS star shot-putter Madison Stevens signs with Rutgers

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School senior Madison Stevens signed a national letter of intent to continue her track and field career at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.

Stevens is one of the top shot put throwers in the state, with three second-place finishes and a first-place finish in New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state meets of champions.

This past spring, she won the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state title and won the Group 4 state title. She then took second place for the second year in a row at the state outdoor Meet of Champions.

As a junior in 2022, she won the state indoor Meet of Champions title. Then in the spring, she took second place in the state outdoor Meet of Champions.

Last winter, she made a strong bid at defending her Meet of Champions title, finishing in second place. Stevens then took sixth place with a throw of 42 feet at the Nike Indoor Nationals at the Armory Track Center in New York City.

Photo Courtesy of Madison Stevens