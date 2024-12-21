Columbia HS swim teams splash to 4-0 starts to year

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls swimming teams have enjoyed a great start to their seasons.
The teams each were 4-0 to start their seasons.
The following are their results:
- Dec. 6: West Orange, boys 97-57, girls 120-33, at New Jersey Institute of Technology.
- Dec. 9: Livingston, boys 95-75, girls 114-56, at Union Boys and Girls Club.
- Dec. 11: Montclair, boys 118-49, girls 100-70, at Union Boys and Girls Club.
Dec. 16: J.P. Stevens, boys 103,67, girls 126-44, at Perth Amboy YMCA.
In the win over Montclair, the following are the CHS winners:
Girls
- 200-yard freestyle: freshman Nola Meehan, 2 minutes, 11:36 seconds.
- 200 individual medley: freshman Harlow Hatch, 2:18.96.
- 50 freestyle: senior Amina Jones, 26.44.
- 500 freestyle: Jones, 5:42.25.
- 200 freestyle relay: Jones, seniors Lilah Secher and Ava Lee and junior Sofia Kopytek, 1:49.29.
- 100 backstroke: Secher, 1:05.69.
- 100 breaststroke: senior Julia Feinberg, 1:16.32.
Boys
- 200 medley relay: seniors Luke Robinson, Henry Herbst and Yael Ben-Adi and junior Mason Keith, 1:43.57.
- 200 freestyle: Robinson, 1:57.57.
- 200 individual medley: Keith, 2:03.36.
- 50 freestyle: Herbst, 23.43.
- 100 butterfly: sophomore Rafael Griffiths, 1:00.23.
- 100 freestyle: sophomore Jordan Mann, 53.34.
- 200 freestyle relay: Mann, Garcia Dudek, Griffiths, Herbst, 1:47.66.
- 100 backstroke: Ben-Adi, 1:02.58.
- 100 breaststroke: Keith, 1:02.34.
- 400 freestyle relay: Ben-Adi, Robinson, Griffiths, Keith, 3:43.19.