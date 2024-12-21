Columbia HS swim teams splash to 4-0 starts to year

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls swimming teams have enjoyed a great start to their seasons.

The teams each were 4-0 to start their seasons.

The following are their results:

Dec. 6: West Orange, boys 97-57, girls 120-33, at New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Dec. 9: Livingston, boys 95-75, girls 114-56, at Union Boys and Girls Club.

Dec. 11: Montclair, boys 118-49, girls 100-70, at Union Boys and Girls Club.

Dec. 16: J.P. Stevens, boys 103,67, girls 126-44, at Perth Amboy YMCA.

In the win over Montclair, the following are the CHS winners:

Girls

200-yard freestyle: freshman Nola Meehan, 2 minutes, 11:36 seconds.

200 individual medley: freshman Harlow Hatch, 2:18.96.

50 freestyle: senior Amina Jones, 26.44.

500 freestyle: Jones, 5:42.25.

200 freestyle relay: Jones, seniors Lilah Secher and Ava Lee and junior Sofia Kopytek, 1:49.29.

100 backstroke: Secher, 1:05.69.

100 breaststroke: senior Julia Feinberg, 1:16.32.

Boys