Columbia HS swimmers gain Super Essex Conference accolades

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys swimming team, which finished runner-up in both the Essex County/Super Essex Conference Championships and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic’s North 1, Group A state sectional tournament, featured several members who made the All-SEC-American Division, voted by the divisional coaches.

Mason Keith, a junior, made the First Team for the 100-yard breaststroke. He was the recipient of the Cullen Jones Award, given to the top boys swimmer at the county/conference championships.

Keith joined senior Henry Herbst, junior Hamish Wilson-Webb and senior Luke Robinson in making the Second Team for the 200 medley relay.

Wilson-Webb (200 individual medley) and Robinson (100 freestyle) also made the Second Team for their individual events.

For the CHS girls, senior Lilah Secher made the Second Team for the 100 backstroke and senior Ava Lee received Honorable Mention recognition.

The CHS boys team finished 10-2 overall and 6-1 in the SEC-American Division.

Photo Courtesy of CHS head swim coach Maggie Keenan