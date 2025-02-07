Columbia HS swimming teams seek success in state tournaments

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ —The Columbia High School boys and girls swimming teams, under head coach Maggie Keenan, hope to make a strong run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state team tournaments. The boys team, with a 9-1 record entering the week, is the No. 2 seed in the North 1, Group A bracket. They received byes in the first two rounds and will host a semifinal match on Monday, Feb. 10, against either No. 3 seed Passaic County Tech, No. 7 seed River Dell or No. 6 seed Livingston. The top seed is Ridgewood.

The boys started off 6-0 before losing to undefeated Seton Hall Prep on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The CHS girls team, also with a 9-1 record. is the No. 4 seed in the North 2, Group A bracket and will host either No. 5 seed Phillipsburg or No. 8 seed Piscataway in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 5. The quarterfinal winner will visit No. 1 seed Westfield on Monday, Feb 10.

The girls were 8-0 before losing to Newark Academy on Thursday, Jan. 30.