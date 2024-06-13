Columbia HS track and field athletes excel at group state meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School seniors Madison Stevens and Gianna Green enjoyed stellar efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state track and field championships at Franklin High School in Somerset, Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.

Stevens, the defending champion, took second place out of 24 competitors in the girls shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 11 inches. She also took 13th place in the discus at 105-4.

Green took fourth place out of 18 competitors in the girls high jump at 5-2.

Senior Mae Dowling and sophomore Keira Monagle were the other CHS competitors at the meet. Dowling took 16th place in the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 43.84 seconds. Monagle took 10th place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:13.40.

On the boys side for CHS, freshman Jalele Williams and senior Zhamir Rowan excelled in the long jump. Williams took fifth place at 22-7 and Rowan took sixth place at 22-5 out of 22 competitors.

Senior Henry Cooper, senior Miracle Okoli and the 4×400-meter relay team also competed at the meet. Cooper took 17th place in the 400-meter dash in 50.78. Okoli took 17th place in the 400-meter hurdles. The 4×400 relay took 20th place in 3:33.72.

The group meet consisted of the top-six finishers in each event from the four sectional meets.

Stevens, Green, Rowan and Williams qualified for the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions, which was scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, at Pennsauken High School in Camden County. The top-two finishers in each event and the next 18 finishers combined from all the six group meets qualified for the Meet of Champions.

Stevens, who will continue her track and field career at Rutgers University on an athletic scholarship, finished in second place in the shot put in each of the last two years at the Meet of Champions.

Stevens won the shot put at the indoor state Meet of Champions in her sophomore year in 2022.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia HS Track and Field