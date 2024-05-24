Columbia HS track and field teams enjoy success at Essex County Championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ —The Columbia High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed stellar performances at the Essex County Championships on Thursday and Friday, May 16-17, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The boys finished second overall in the team standings with 58 points. Seton Hall Prep won the team title with 79.5 points.

The girls team finished third overall in the team standings with 62 points. Montclair was first with 90 points and Livingston was second with 75 points.

Gianna Green, Mae Dowling, Miracle Okoli, Steven Memo and Zhamir Rowan won individual events to lead the CHS teams.

The following are the top-six finishes in each event for CHS:

Girls

Green, a senior, won the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches.

Dowling, a senior, won the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes,19.93 seconds.

In the 1,600-meter run, Dowling took second place in 5:05.93 and sophomore Keira Monagle took third place in 5:10.32.

Green took second place in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.31.

Senior Madison Stevens took second place in the shot put with a school-record 44-10 ½.

The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 4:09.94. The runners were sophomore Anna Cooper, sophomore Gwendolyn Butkus, Dowling and Monagle.

Stevens took third place in the discus at 115-10.

Boys

Memo, a senior, took first place in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.54.

Rowan, a senior, won the long jump at 22-1 ½ and freshman Jalele Williams took second place at 21-8 in the same event.

Okoli, a senior, won the 400-meter hurdles in 57.79.

Rowan took second place in the high jump at 6-0.

In the 3,200-meter run, junior Earl Hart III took third place in 10:03.65 and junor Samuel Medd took fourth place in 10:04.01.

Okoli took fifth place in the triple jump at 42-6 ½.

Senior Henry Cooper took sixth place in the 400-meter dash in 50.09.

The CHS boys and girls teams had other notable performers.

For the girls, junior Penda Fall took seventh place in the triple jump at 33-5 ¼ and she also took ninth place in the high jump at 4-8. Green took seventh place in the long jump at 16-10 ½.

For the boys, junior Asa Glassman took seventh place in 4:36.94 and Hart III took 10th place in 4:41.74 in the 1,600-meter run. Memo took seventh place in the high jump at 5-8. Senior Ryan Duval took eighth place in the shot put at 41-8 ½. The 4×400-meter relay team took ninth place in 3:29.84.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School Track and Field