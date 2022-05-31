Columbia HS track-and-field teams impress at Essex County meets

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls track-and-field teams enjoyed good efforts at the Essex County relay championships on Thursday, May 26, in Livingston. The teams each took fifth place overall.

Here are the boys results:

4×1,600 meter relay: Dan Butkus, Aaron Glassman, Nate Lindstrom and Javier Casella, first place, 18 minutes, 49.63 seconds.

Distance medley relay: Butkus, Glassman, Lindstrom, and Tommy Osho, first place.

110-meter hurdles relay: Khalid Rouse, Zhamir Rowan and Steven Memo, first place, 1:06.40.

Long jump relay: Rowan (19 feet, ½ inch) and Austin Walton (21-4), second place.

Sprint medley relay: Casella, Michely Nelson, Rowan and Memo, third place, qualifying for nationals, 3:40.46.

Triple jump: Walton (39-0) and Rouse (37-7), fifth place.

Here are the girls results:

Shot put: Madison Stevens (39-10 ½) and Norah Brown (25-10), first place.

High jump: Penda Fall (4-6) and Gianna Green (4-9), third place.

Distance medley relay: Emma Friedrich, Raya Stevens, Annie Secor and Asaiyah Gilliam, fourth place.

Discus: Brown (68-5) and Madison Stevens (102-1), fourth place.

Triple jump: Fall (32-3) and Mackenna Davis (29-5), fifth place.

400-meter hurdles relay: Fall (1:13.51), Davis (1:11.79) and Fehinti Dottin (1:20.50), sixth place.

At the Essex County individual championships on Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Montclair High School’s Woodman Field, Madison Stevens won the shot put event with a throw of 42 feet, 7 inches; Green won the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches; and Friedrich won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 18.43 seconds, to lead the girls team.

On the boys side, Lindstrom took third place in the 1,600-meter run in 4:26.71, and Memo took fifth place in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.27 seconds. Walton took sixth in the long jump, and Rowan took fifth in the long jump and sixth in the 110 hurdles.

The meet was stopped on Friday before its conclusion due to inclement weather and will resume on Monday, June 6, at Woodman Field.