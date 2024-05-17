Columbia HS track and field teams impress at Super Essex Conference championships

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls track and field teams posted good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships on Saturday, May 11, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Both teams finished in third place in their respective team standings. The boys had 88 team points. Seton Hall Prep was first with 129 points and Livingston was second with 107.5 points. The girls had 85 points. Montclair was first with 131 points and Livingston was second with 121 points.

The following are the top-six finishes in each event for Columbia:

Boys

In the 3,200-meter run, junior Earl Hart III took first place in 10 minutes, 07.50 seconds; junior Samuel Medd took second place in 10:11.48; and freshman Abe Hoffmann took third place in 10:13.01.

In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Steven Memo took first place in 14.55 seconds.

In the 400-meter hurdles, senior Miracle Okoli took first place at 58.21.

In the long jump, senior Zhamir Rowan took first place at 23-0 ½ to set the school record and freshman Jalele Williams took second place at 22-0.

In the triple jump, Okoli took second place at 42-9.

The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 3:27.30. The runners are senior Henry Cooper, Okoli, sophomore Nate Wack and Williams.

In the 1,600-meter run, junior Asa Glassman took third place in 4:41.94.

In the javelin, junior William Walsh took fifth place at 126 feet, 4 inches; and sophomore Ibrahim Adisa took sixth place at 123-1.

In the 800-meter run, sophomore Christian Caravetta took sixth place in 2 minutes, 03.61 seconds.

In the discus, senior Conor Cavanaugh took sixth place at 115-9.

Girls