Columbia HS track athletes compete at Nike Nationals

Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School track and field team sent a contingent to the Nike Outdoor Nationals, Thursday to Sunday, June 15-18, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Here are the CHS Girls results:

Madison Stevens took 10th place in the girls championship shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 10 inches.

Sara Marley took 32nd in the freshmen girls 100-meter dash in 13.57 seconds.

Keira Monagle took 30th place in the freshmen girls one-mile run in 5:33.50.

Here are the CHS boys results:

The 4×400-meter relay team of Kevin Deves, Henry Cooper, Quentin Davis, and Zachary Taylor took 13th place in 3:34.28.

Christian Caravetta took 21st place in the freshman boys one-mile run in 4:37.16.

Henry Cooper took 28th place in the emerging elite boys 400-meter dash in 51.80.

Connor Wynne took 49th place in the emerging elite boys shot put at 40 feet.

Kevin Deves took 59th place in the freshman boys 100-meter dash in 12.31.