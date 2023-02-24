Columbia HS track athletes impress at Group 4 state meet

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School indoor boys and girls track-and-field teams featured five athletes who competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Madison Stevens took second place in the girls shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 10 inches. Gianna Green took third place in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches. Mae Dowling took six place in the 800-meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 19.08 seconds.

The CHS girls tied for seventh place overall with Hillsborough HIgh School with 15 points apiece based on the top-six finishers in the events.

On the boys side, Stevenson Memo took 11th place in the preliminaries of the 55-meter hurdles in 7.93 seconds and Zhamir Rowan took 16th place in the preliminaries of the 55-meter dash in 6.75.

The group meet consisted of the top-six finishers in each event from the Group 4 sectional meets.

Stevens and Green qualified for the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, March 5. The top-three finishers, plus the top-12 combined finishers who did not place in the top three in each event among all the group meets, earned berths for the Meet of Champions. Stevens is looking to win her second straight indoor track Meet of Champions shot put title.