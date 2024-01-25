Columbia HS track enjoys stellar Essex County Relays showings

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School indoor track and field teams enjoyed stellar showings at the Essex County Indoor Relay championships on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

The girls team finished in third place in the team standings and the boys team finished in fourth place.

On the girls side, the distance medley relay team took first place in 13 minutes, 3.5 seconds. The runners were sophomore Keira Monagle, sophomore Anna Cooper, senior Sally O’Sullivan and senior Mae Dowling.

The high jump relay team took first place.

The jumpers were senior Gianna Green, who jumped 5 feet, 4 inches and was the top jumper in the field, and junior Penda Fall, who was sixth at 4-8.

The shot put relay team took third place. The throwers were senior Madison Stevens, who was second in the field at 37-2.5, and Fall.

The 4×51.5-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took second place in 35.87. The runners were Green, Fall, sophomore Giftie Berry and senior Laura Legros.

The 4×800-meter relay team took sixth place in 10:53.60. The runners were sophomore Kendall Waite, sophomore Maya Kurland, freshman Ameli Witherspoon and sophomore Riley Rucker.

On the boys side, the 4×55-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took first place in 32.20. The runners were seniors Steven Memo, Zhamir Rowan, Khalid Rouse and Miracle Okoli.

The distance medley relay team took third place in 11:15.50. The runners were junior Asa Glassman, senior Matthew Moloney, junior Samuel Medd and sophomore Christian Caravetta.

The high jump relay team took third place. Memo jumped 5-10.5 and was third in the field and Rowan jumped 5-8 and was eighth.

The 4×800-meter relay team took fourth place in 8:32.47. The runners were freshman Julius Marshall, senior Matthew Wurster, freshman Levi Taber-Kewene and Caravetta.

The shot put team took fifth place. The throwers were senior Ryan Duval, who was sixth at 39-9.25, and Conor Cavanaugh.

The Cougars competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state relays on Monday, Jan. 15, at The Bubble–Bennett Indoor in Toms River.

The 4×55-meter shuttle hurdles took fourth place in 32.25. The runners were Memo, Rowan, Rouse and Okoli.

Memo took fourth place at 5-10.5 and Rowan was seventh at 5-8, as they combined to finish fourth in the high jump relay.

On the girls side, the 4×51.5-meter shuttle hurdles took eighth place in 34.71. The runners were Green, Fall, Berry and junior Anissa Raymond.

Stevens and Fall combined to finish second in the shot put relay. Stevens took first place in the field with a throw of 41-5.5.

Green and Fall combined to take third place in the high jump relay. Green was third in the field at 5-2.

