Columbia HS track star Madison Stevens takes 2nd place in shot put at Meet of Champs

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — For the second year in a row, Columbia High School junior Madison Stevens took second place in the girls shot put at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Assocation’s track and field Meet of Champions on Thursday, June 15, at Franklin High School in Somerset

Stevens threw a personal-best 43 feet, 8 ¾ inches, taking second place in a field of 26 throwers. Layla Giordano of Old Tappan took first place at 44-3 ¼.

Stevens also competed in the discus, taking 24th place with a throw of 96-10.

Gianna Green, a junior, was the other CHS competitor at the meet. Green took 17th place in the girls high jump finals with a leap of 5 feet.

Last June, Stevens took second place with a throw of 42-1 ½ at the Meet of Champions.

This past winter, Stevens took second place in the indoor Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. Stevens was the reigning champion after she won at the 2022 indoor Meet of Champions.

Stevens this spring won the shot put titles at both the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge and at the Group 4 state championships at Franklin HS.