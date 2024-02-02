Columbia HS track stellar at the Essex County meet

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School indoor track and field teams enjoyed stellar showings at the Essex County Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The girls team finished third overall in the team standings.

Senior Gianna Green took third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.74 seconds.

Senior Mae Dowling won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 18.39 seconds, while sophomore Keira Monagle took fifth place in 5:29.87 in the same event.

The 4×400-meter novice relay team took second place in 4:38. The runners were freshman Elizabeth Leahy, freshman Ruby Meagher, freshman Eirlys Williams and junior Caroline Shaw.

In the 800-meter run, Monagle took third place in 2:25.45 and Dowling took sixth place in 2:29.44.

The 4×800-meter novice relay took first place in 11:26.19. The runners were freshmen Ameli Witherspoon, Elizabeth Poutre, Rosemary Thomasch and Kate McManus.

Sophomore Riley Rucker took sixth place in the 3,200-meter run in 12:31.81.

Senior Madison Stevens took fourth place in the shot put at 35 feet, 3 inches. Green won the high jump at 5-4. Sophomore Maya Kurland took fourth place in the pole vault at 7-0.

On the boys side, sophomore Christian Caravetta took sixth place in the 800-meter run in 2:02.47. The 4×800 novice relay took second place in 8:52.64. The runners were junior Jeremy Donoghue, junior Dylan Little, senior Ian Spick and freshman Levi Taber-Kewene.

In the 3,200-meter run, sophomore Samuel Medd took third place in 10:17 and junior Asa Glassman took sixth place in 10:20.76.

The 4×400-meter relay took fourth place in 3:32.22. Senior Henry Cooper ran 50.2 on his leg for the second-fastest time in the meet. The other runners were senior Miracle Okoli, sophomore Miles Artis and senior Quentin Davis.