Columbia HS track teams excel at county relays

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams gave strong efforts at the Essex County Relay Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, New York.

Both teams finished in fifth place in their respective team standings.

The following are their top performances:

Boys

The 4×800-meter relay team took first place in a meet-record 8 minutes, 09.07 seconds. The team consisted of junior Leo Klint, senior Asa Glassman, junior Christian Caravetta and sophomore Levi Taber-Kewene. Taber-Kewene clocked 1;57.63 on the anchor leg.

Junior Nate Wack, sophomore Jack Booker-Dodd, junior Landon Finlay and junior Jonathan Harrell took fourth place in the 4×55-meter shuttle hurdle relay in 35.67.

Freshman Nate Simonich, sophomore Emmanuel Cook, senior Jeremy Donoghue and senior Dylan Little took fifth place in the distance medley relay in 11:27.20.

The 4×400-meter relay team took sixth place in 3:36.05. The team consisted of Wack, senior Miles Strother, junior Kevin Deves and sophomore Lucian Caracciolo.

The novice 4×800 relay took fourth place in 9:22.31. The team consisted of senior William Emmons, senior Anwar Salaam-Bey, sophomore Dominic Simonelli and freshmanTommy Walmsley.

Girls

The sprint medley team took third place in 4:23.18 seconds. The team consisted of sophomore Sydney Kwan, sophomore Kuylyn Latney, junior Anna Cooper and junior Keira Monagle.

Cooper, freshman Lucy Deiboldt, Kwan and Monagle took fourth place in the 4×400-meter relay in 4:16.73.

Deiboldt, junior Kendall Waite, senior Margaret McManus and sophomore Elizabeth Leahy took fourth place in the 4×800-meter relay in 10:49.94.

The 4×51.5-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took fifth place in 39.44. The team consisted of senior Penda Fall, junior Caroline Shaw, junior Zaria Quince and senior Anissa Raymond.

Fall took sixth place in the high jump at 4 feet, 6 inches.

The novice 4×800-meter relay team took fourth place in 11:52.49. The team consisted of Amalia Mullen, Rosemary Thomasch, Anushka Pimplaskar and Ayla Katz.