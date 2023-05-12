Columbia HS track teams excel at the Essex County Relays

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed strong performances at the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 5, at Livingston High School.

The boys team tied with Bloomfield for fourth overall with 35 team points apiece, and the girls finished fifth overall.

Here are the top results for the boys team:

The distance medley relay team took first place in 11 minutes, 11.68 seconds. The runners were senior Daniel Butkus, sophomore Asa Glassman, freshman Christian Caravetta and junior Henry Cooper.

The 4×1,600-meter relay team took second place in 18:58.76. The runners were Butkus, Glassman, Caravetta and sophomore Samuel Medd.

In the long jump, senior Austin Walton took second place at 21 feet, 7 ¾ inches and junior Zhamir Rowan took fourth place at 20-11.

In the high jump, senior Phil Darcelin took fifth place at 5-6 and freshman Kevin Roth Deves took eighth place at 5-3. In the shot put, senior Connor Wynne took eighth place at 42-6 ¼ and junior Ryan Duval took 13th place at 39-6 ½. In the triple jump, Walton took sixth place at 41-4 and Darcelin took 24th place at 35-6 ½.

Here are the top results for the girls team:

The sprint medley relay team took second place in 4:20.04. The runners were senior Makeda Lee, senior Cephia Reid, freshman Anna Cooper and junior Mae Dowling.

The 4×100-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took third place in 1:10.53. The runners were sophomore Penda Fall, junior Gianna Green, sophomore Anissa Raymond and freshman Giftie Berry.

The 4×100-meter relay took sixth place in 52.24. The runners were Lee, Reid, Cooper and freshman Sara Marley.

In the high jump, Green took first place at 5 feet and Fall took sixth place at 4-9.

In the discus, junior Madison Stevens took first place at 107-3 and junior Norah Brown took 15th place at 74-10.

In the shot put, Stevens took second place at 39-9 and junior Melissa Dubuisson took 25th place at 25-5 ¼.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Fall took third place in 1:10.43; Raymond took 30th in 1:20.46 and junior Laura Legros took 35th in 1:23.10.

Seton Hall Prep won the boys team title and Montclair won the girls team title.