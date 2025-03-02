Columbia HS trackster Levi Taber-Kewene enjoys success at Group 4 state meet

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE/TOMS RIVER, NJ — Levi Taber-Kewene enjoyed a solid effort at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s indoor track and field Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Taber-Kewene, a sophomore, took seventh place in the boys 800-meter run finals in 2 minutes, 00.40 seconds.

Leo Klint, a junior, was the other CHS boys competitor at the meet, as he took 16th in the 3,200m finals in 10:02.82.

CHS competed in one girls event, as the 4×400-meter relay team took 21st in 4:23.29 in the finals.

The runners on the team were junior Anna Cooper and sophomores Sydney Kwan, Elizabeth Leahy and Eirlys Williams.

Photo Courtesy of Columbia HS Track and Field