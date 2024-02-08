Columbia HS tracksters excel at sectional meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Senior Mae Dowling won the 1,600-meter run, senior Madison Stevens won the shot put and senior Gianna Green won the high jump to lead the Columbia High School girls indoor track and field team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 State Championships at the “Bubble” in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Dowling clocked 5 minutes, 15.86 seconds. Stevens, a Rutgers University signee, threw 41 feet, 9 inches. Green leaped 5 feet, 4 inches.

Dowling also took fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:26.18.

Columbia had other good efforts. Sophomore Keira Monagle took second place behind Dowling in the 1,600-meter run in 5:17.16. Monagle also took seventh in the 800-meter run in 2:31.36.

In the 55-meter hurdles, Green took second place in 8.54 seconds and junior Penda Fall took eighth place in 9.27. Fall took fifth place in the high jump at 4-8.

Sophomore Maya Kurland took third place in the pole vault at 7-0.

The 4×400-meter relay team took seventh place in 4:24.29.

Columbia finished third overall in the team standings.

On the boys side, senior Henry Cooper took third place in the 400-meter dash in 51.81 to lead Columbia.

Senior Zhamir Rowan took fifth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.08.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 3:32.61. The runners are sophomore Miles Artis, senior Miracle Okoli, senior Henry Cooper, and freshman Jalele Williams.

Junior Samuel Medd was 10th in 10:21.17 and freshman Abe Hoffmann was 13th in 10:25.82 in the 3,200-meter run. Junior Asa Glassman was 11th in the 1,600-meter run in 4:45.59. In the 800-meter run, senior Matthew Wurster was 11th in 2:04.63; sophomore Christian Caravetta was 12th in 2:06.45; and freshman Julius Marshall was 15th in 2:10.69.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the “Bubble.”

Photos Courtesy of CHS Track and Field