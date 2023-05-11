Columbia HS Ultimate Frisbee boys team clinches national tournament berth

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School Ultimate Frisbee boys varsity team recently secured a spot in the High School National Invite tournament after winning the elite Amherst Invite tournament on Sunday, April 30.

The Amherst Invite tournament is a highly competitive event, with teams from all over the Northeast vying for the top spot. Columbia’s team put forth a phenomenal effort, went undefeated, and emerged as champions of the tournament. Their victory has earned them a spot in the High School National Invite tournament, which will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah in June.

While the team is thrilled to have the opportunity to compete at the national level, they need help to cover the expenses of traveling to the tournament. In order to fundraise for the trip, the team has launched a crowdfunding campaign and is asking for the support of the community.

However, the cost of traveling to the National tournament in Salt Lake City is substantial, and CHS Ultimate Frisbee team is working to raise funds to cover expenses.

CHS Ultimate Club president Jeff Clyburn said, “Ultimate Frisbee as a sport was invented in the parking lot of Columbia High School in 1968. But even so, Ultimate is a club sport. We get zero funding from the school. None. We depend on the support of our families and friends to keep the sport alive in our community.”

The team has set up a crowdfunding campaign on GiveButter: www.givebutter.com/K0eKre] to make it easy for their community to support them.

The team is also offering gold and silver level sponsorships to local businesses.This is a great opportunity to support the legacy of Ultimate Frisbee in its birthplace while promoting your business nationally. For information on sponsorships, email fmingione@gmail.com.

The team’s coach, Emilio Panasci, CHS Class of 2000, said, “Our team has worked incredibly hard to get to where we are today, and we are eager to compete at the national level. However, we cannot do it alone. We are asking for the support of our community to help us fundraise for our trip. Any amount helps, and we are grateful for any support we receive.”

“Our team is excited to represent CHS and the whole community at the High School National Invite tournament,” said player Henry Donat. “We know competition will be tough, but we are ready to take on the challenge and give it our all. With the support of our amazing community, we hope to make our trip to the tournament a reality.”

Photo Courtesy of Adrianna Donat