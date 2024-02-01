Columbia HS wresting team has good showing at ECT

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School wrestling team had a good showing at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 24-25, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Sophomore August Katz, at 138 pounds, took second place after losing to three-time county champ Carlo Vanvolkenburgh of Seton Hall Prep in the final. Katz improved from his fourth-place finish as a freshman, to being a finalist this year.

“August wrestled a very sound tournament,” CHS head coach Mike Freedman said. “August just has to work on a few positions and I feel he can wrestle with anyone. August trains all-year-round, so his expectations are very high. I was very impressed by his semifinals match when he wrestled (Thomas) Ruane of West Essex. Ruane was a county finalist the year before and August dominated that match, 9-1. August works extremely hard and his goals haven’t changed. He wants to make the state tournament and come home with a state medal.”

At 113, junior Reid Ordower finished in third place and improved from his sixth-place finish from his sophomore year. “Reid is getting better and better as the season progresses,” Freedman said. “In his third-place match, he wrestled a very tough (Christian) Bastante of West Essex, who was a region sixth-place finisher last season, and Reid dominated the match, winning a convincing 6-2 decision. That will help Reid’s seed for the postseason.

Reid has a great shot to go to the state tournament this year. I firmly believe he will be in the states this season!”

At 106, junior Jared Van Allen took fourth place, improving on his sixth-place finish from last year. “Jared has been so disciplined to get down in weight and was winning his third-place match up until the last few seconds. Jared works extremely hard in the room and knows his bigger goals are ahead and he will look to continue to get better in the wrestling room to get ready for the postseason.”