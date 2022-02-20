Columbia HS wrestler Tyson Carroll excels at District 10 tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Tyson Carroll, a senior, finished in second place in the 215-pound weight class to lead the Columbia High School wrestling team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 10, tournament at Phillipsburg High School on Saturday, Feb. 19.

In the final, Carroll dropped a 6-1 decision to David Pierson, of Phillipsburg.

Derek Mingmongko, a junior, took third place in the 138-pound weight class. In the third-place consolation, Mingmongko pinned Zach Herminko, of Rutherford, in 5:31.

Carroll and Mingmonko qualified for the Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26. The top three finishers in each weight class qualified for the region tournament.

Freshman Jared Van Allen, at 106, and senior Maxwell Jarman, at 157, each finished in fourth place in their weight classes for the Cougars. Van Allen was pinned by Dawson McWilliams, of Phillipsburg, in 1:18, while Jarman was pinned by Ryder Smith, of Glen Ridge, in 2:53, in the third-place consolations.