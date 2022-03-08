Columbia HS wrestler Tyson Carroll posts great run at state championships in Atlantic City

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ —

Columbia High School senior Tyson Carroll had a great run at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state individual wrestling championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Thursday and Friday, March 3 and 4.

Carroll, the lone CHS wrestler at the championships, was the No. 26 seed in the 215-pound weight class. In the first round, Carroll lost by pin to No. 7 seed Jack Stoll, of Pope John, in 2:55.

On Friday, Carroll won three straight wrestleback rounds. Carroll decisioned No. 10 seed Luke Maxwell, of Delsea, 9-4, in the first-round wrestlebacks; pinned No. 9 seed Nicholas Bruns, of Raritan, in 3:42 in the second-round wrestlebacks; and decisioned No. 16 seed Edward Padilla, of Livingston, 6-3, in the third-round wrestlebacks.

Carroll needed one more win to guarantee a state medal, as the top eight wrestlers in each weight class earn medals. However, Carroll’s inspiring run ended as he was pinned by No. 11 seed Brendan Raley, of North Hunterdon, in 4:00 in the fourth-round wrestlebacks.

The state individual championships consisted of the top four wrestlers in each weight class from each of the eight regionals in the state.

