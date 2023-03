Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School wrestling team featured four wrestlers who earned All-Super Essex Conference—Colonial Division first-team honors.

They are sophomore Reid Ordower, at the 106-pound weight class; sophomore Jared Van Allen, at 113; freshman August Katz, at 132; and senior Derek Mingmongkol, at 144.

Photo Courtesy of Mike Freedman/Columbia High School wrestling