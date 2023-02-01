Columbia HS wrestlers excel at ECT

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — August Katz, Derek Mingmongkol, Reid Ordower and Jared Van Allen enjoyed solid performances to lead the Columbia High School wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25 and 26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Katz, a freshman, took fourth place in the 126-pound weight class. He won two matches to reach the semifinals, where he lost to Carlo VanVolkenburgh of Seton Hall Prep by pin in 1 minute, 19 seconds. In the consolation bout for third and fourth place, Katz lost to Ethan Kerlin of West Essex Regional High School in 5:49. SHP is located in West Orange. West Essex is located in North Caldwell.

Mingmongkol, a senior, took fifth place in the 144-pound weight class, defeating Jake Simone of Caldwell High School by pin in 4:48 in the consolation bout for fifth and sixth place.

Ordower, a sophomore, took sixth place in the 106-pound weight class, losing to Carmine Sipper of Caldwell High School by pin in 2:29 in the consolation bout for fifth and sixth place.

Van Allen, a sophomore, took sixth place in the 113-pound weight class, losing to Christian Bastante of West Essex Regional High School by an 8-6 decision in the consolation bout for fifth and sixth place.

Columbia took 13th place overall out of 22 high schools.