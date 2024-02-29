Columbia HS wrestlers give good efforts at region tourament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE— Columbia High School sophomore August Katz had a strong effort at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Region 3 wrestling tournament at West Orange High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24.

Katz finished in fifth place in the 138-pound weight class after winning by a 12-7 decision over Joey Tantawi of Hanover Park in the fifth-sixth place consolation. Katz went 3-2 in the region tournament.

Jared Van Allen, a junior, was the other CHS competitor in the region tournament. He went 1-1 in the tournament.