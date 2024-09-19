Columbia HS Wrestling Hall of Fame to honor 1990-91 team

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School Wrestling Hall of Fame committee is proud to announce its 2024 honorees, the great 1990-91 team.

Under head coach Len Cuppari, the squad finished the year with an impressive 15-3 record, the District 10 championship and a second-place finish in the Iron Hills Conference, Essex County Tournament and North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

The District 10 team win – the only district title in CHS history – was powered by three champions (Paolo Custodio, Bill Coon and Scott Jones), three second-place finishes (Andrew DeFilippis, David Gregory and Dave Laden) and two third-place finishes (Arthur Taylor and Buni David), along with the tournament’s outstanding wrestler winner (Custodio).

At the Region 3 tournament, Columbia had two champions (Custodio and Coon) and one runner-up finish (DeFilippis).

At the state tournament, Columbia had one runner-up finish (Custodio, 140 pounds), a fifth-place finisher (DeFilippis, 145 pounds) and a top-10 finisher (Coon).

The event will take place on Sept. 21 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Bunny’s Restaurant, located at 12-14 West South Orange Ave., in South Orange.

There is a cost to attend. The cost includes lunch, dessert and soft drinks. A cash bar will be available. To receive a form to attend, contact Hal Garwin at garwinharold@gmail.com or Matt DeFilippis at mjdefilippis@gmail.com.

Proceeds will be used to support the Hall of Fame’s events and functions, awards and scholarships, as well as wrestling camps.