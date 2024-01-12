Columbia HS wrestling team defeats East Orange Campus

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School wrestling team defeated East Orange Campus High School, 60-24, Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Columbia.

The Cougars improved to 2-0. EOCHS moved to 1-5.

106: Oliver Kreizman (Columbia) forfeit.

113: Jared Van Allen (Columbia) pinned Jovenson Milfort 1:22.

120: Reid Ordower (Columbia) pinned Jordan Lane-Boyd 3:17.

126: Milan Connolly (Columbia) pinned Geoncarlo Gonzalez 0:56.

132: Kenji Shimizu (Columbia) pinned Bradsly Ruiz 1:12.

138: August Katz (Columbia) pinned Jerome Johnson 1:13.

144: Penn Shapiro (Columbia) forfeit.

150: Edward Bonsu (Columbia) forfeit.

157: Amaryo Dessin (East Orange) pinned Noah Collins-Siegel 1:48.

165: Sam Kramer (Columbia) pinned Tony Reyes-Turcios 3:15.

175: Alexander Nunez (East Orange) pinned Samuel Memo 1:26.

190: John Parker (Columbia) pinned Hosea Saul 1:47.

215: Phoenix Ajanhu (East Orange) forfeit. 

285: Ibn Muhammad (East Orange) pinned Montrell Lawson 2:48.

Photos by Joe Ungaro

  

