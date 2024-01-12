Columbia HS wrestling team defeats East Orange Campus

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School wrestling team defeated East Orange Campus High School, 60-24, Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Columbia.
The Cougars improved to 2-0. EOCHS moved to 1-5.
106: Oliver Kreizman (Columbia) forfeit.
113: Jared Van Allen (Columbia) pinned Jovenson Milfort 1:22.
120: Reid Ordower (Columbia) pinned Jordan Lane-Boyd 3:17.
126: Milan Connolly (Columbia) pinned Geoncarlo Gonzalez 0:56.
132: Kenji Shimizu (Columbia) pinned Bradsly Ruiz 1:12.
138: August Katz (Columbia) pinned Jerome Johnson 1:13.
144: Penn Shapiro (Columbia) forfeit.
150: Edward Bonsu (Columbia) forfeit.
157: Amaryo Dessin (East Orange) pinned Noah Collins-Siegel 1:48.
165: Sam Kramer (Columbia) pinned Tony Reyes-Turcios 3:15.
175: Alexander Nunez (East Orange) pinned Samuel Memo 1:26.
190: John Parker (Columbia) pinned Hosea Saul 1:47.
215: Phoenix Ajanhu (East Orange) forfeit.
285: Ibn Muhammad (East Orange) pinned Montrell Lawson 2:48.
Photos by Joe Ungaro