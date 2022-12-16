Columbia HS wrestling team gets ready for the season

The Columbia High School wrestling team will begin the season on Friday, Dec. 16, with the Garfield girls tournament at 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Clifton tournament at 9 a.m.

Columbia also will participate in the Bloomfield girls tournament on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m.

Here are other upcoming matches.

  • Dec. 21: vs. Barringer, 4:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 23: tournament at West Orange High School, 2:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 30: boys tournament at Bloomfield, 9 a.m.; girls tournament at East Brunswick, 10 a.m.
  • Jan. 6: at Orange, 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 7: tournament at Belleville, 9 a.m.
  • Jan. 8: girls tournament at Elizabeth, 9 a.m.
  • Jan. 11: vs. East Orange Campus, 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 13: at Newark Collegiate Academy, 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 14: quad meet at Steinert High School, 10 a.m.
  • Jan. 15: girls tournament at Somerville, 9 a.m.
  • Jan. 16: tournament at Bloomfield, 9 a.m. invitational at Livingston, 10 a.m.
  • Jan. 18: vs. Eastside, 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 20: at Newark Academy, 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 22: at Bergen County girls tournament, at Rockland Community College, 9 a.m.
  • Jan. 25-26: Essex County Tournament, at Richard J. Codey Arena, 11 a.m.
  • Jan. 29: at North Bergen invitational, 10 a.m.
  • Feb. 1: vs.Glen Ridge, 5 p.m.
  • Feb. 3: vs. Passaic, 5 p.m.
  • Feb. 4: at Bloomfield Grey Cup tournament, 9 a.m.
  • Feb. 6: at Union, 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 8: at Nutley, 5 p.m.
  • Feb.10: at Montclair, 5 p.m.
  • Feb. 11: at Millburn, 9 a.m.
  • Feb. 12: at Eastern Regional HS tournament, 10 a.m.
  • Feb. 18: Districts, at Phillipsburg, 9 a.m.
  • Feb. 19: Girls Regionals, 10 a.m.
  • Feb. 24: Regionals, at West Orange, 5 p.m.
  • Feb. 25: Regionals, at West Orange, 5 p.m.
  • Feb. 26: Girls state championships, at Phillipsburg, 10 a.m.
  • March 2-4: State Championships, at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City.

 

  

