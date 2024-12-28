Columbia HS wrestling team impresses at Mountain Lakes tournament

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School wrestling team enjoyed a good showing at the Laker Holiday Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Mountain Lakes High School.

August Katz, a junior, won the 150-pound title with a 20-8 major-decision win over Charlie Shaddow of Ridgewood.

Christian Venescar, a senior 106-pounder, and Jared Van Allen, a senior 120-pounder, both finished in second place in their weight classes.

The tournament featured 17 schools. The Cougars finished in fifth place.

In the season-opener, the Cougars defeated Irvington, 60-24, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at CHS.

The following are the CHS winners:

113 pounds: sophomore Oliver Kreizman pinned Essien Alleyne, 0:43.

120: Van Allen pinned Aromire Sultan, 0:34.

126: sophomore Milan Connolly pinned Joshua Cabrera, 0:39.

132: senior Reid Ordower pinned David Seward, 0:58.

138: sophomore Penn Shapiro, pinned Tristan Williams, 0:46.

144: senior Kenji Shimizu pinned Erik Estrada, 1:37.

150: senior Edward Bonsu won by forfeit.

157: Katz pinned Jaylin Williams, 2:55.

165: senior Samuel Memo pinned Collins Harvey, 3:09.

175: junior John Parker pinned Edrens Litus, 0:39.

The Cougars will participate in the Sam Cali Wrestling Tournament at the Morristown Armory Center on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28.

Columbia will visit Scotch Plains–Fanwood on Friday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. and visit Belleville on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 9 a.m.