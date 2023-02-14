Columbia HS wrestling team seeks strong showing at district tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School wrestling team seeks a strong showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 10 state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Phillipsburg High School.

The Cougars, under head coach Mike Freedman, completed the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Millburn High School. They won all three matches, defeating Rutgers Prep 54-21, Carteret High School 48-34 and Millburn 51-30, to improve to 16-10 on the season.

Among the top CHS wrestlers this season are sophomore Jared Van Allen at 113 pounds; sophomore Reid Ordower at 106; freshman August Katz at 126 pounds, and senior Derek Mingmongkol at 144 pounds.

The girls Region 2 state tournament will be held at Union High School on Sunday, Feb. 19.