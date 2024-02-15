Columbia HS wrestling team sweeps matches, gears up for district tourney

By on Comments Off on Columbia HS wrestling team sweeps matches, gears up for district tourney

Columbia’s Reid Ordower battles. Jordan Lane Boyd of East Orange Campus at 120 pounds in a match on Jan. 10

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys wrestling team swept three matches on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Millburn. The Cougars defeated Millburn, 48-36; Rutgers Prep, 60-24 and Carteret, 60-18, to end the dual-meet season with a 12-9 record. 

The Cougars will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 11 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Morristown High School. The other schools in the district tournament are Belvidere, East Orange Campus, Hackettstown, Morristown, Newark Academy, Pope John XXIII, St. Benedict’s Prep, West Morris and Whippany Park.

Photo Courtesy of Joe Ungaro

  

