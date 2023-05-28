Columbia softball team loses in ECT semifinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The fourth-seeded Columbia High School softball team lost to top-seeded Mount St. Dominic 3-1 in the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament at Ivy Hill Park in Newark on Friday, May 19.

The Cougars, who moved to a 17-9 record this season, reached the ECT semifinals for the first time since 1981. 

Columbia lost at Cedar Grove 4-0 on Wednesday, May 17, and defeated Caldwell 7-1 on Thursday, May 18, on the road in Super Essex Conference action. 

Columbia is the No. 4 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament and was scheduled to host No. 13 seed Montclair in the first round on Tuesday, May 23.

 

