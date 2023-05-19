Columbia track teams give good efforts at SEC meet

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls track and field team gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark on Friday, May 12.

The girls finished in fourth place overall with 47 points among the eight teams. The boys team finished in fifth place overall with 54 points among the eight teams.

Here are the CHS girls top results:

In the high jump, Gianna Green took fifth place at 5 feet, 2 inches and Penda Fall took fifth place at 4-8.

Madison Stevens took second place in both the discus (113-3) and the shot put (40-8).

Keira Monagle took second place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:45.22. Stella Bergman took sixth place in the 800-meter run in 2:41.84.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Green took third place in 15.78 and Fall

took fifth place in 16.60.

Fall took sixth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:12.69.

In the discus, Melissa Dubuisson took sixth place at 86-10.

Here are the CHS boys top results:

Austin Walton took first place at 22-3 and Zhamir Rowan took second place at 21-5 ½ in the long jump.

Walton took second place at 44-0 in the triple jump.

Phil Darcelin took second place at 6-0 and Rowan took fifth place at 5-6 in the high jump.

Earl Hart III took fourth place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:37.61.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Steven Memo took third place in 15.11 and Rowan took sixth place in 16.01. Memo took fourth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 58.58.

The 4×400-meter relay team took sixth place in 3:32.47.

Connor Wynne took sixth place in both the discus (128-2) and the shot put (44-10 ¼).