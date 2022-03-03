Columbia’s Madison Stevens advances to state track Meet of Champions

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School senior Tyson Carroll took fourth place in the 215-pound weight class at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26.

Carroll qualified for the NJSIAA’s state individual championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Thursday to Saturday, March 3 to 5. The top four finishers in each weight class in the eight state regions qualified for the state championships.

Carroll pinned Basit Ibrahim, of Barringer, in the first round in 47 seconds and pinned Joaquin Ynestroza, of Randolph, in 28 seconds in the quarterfinal round on Friday. Carroll dropped a tough 6-5 decision to Jarett Pantuso, of Warren Hills, in the semifinal round on Saturday. After posting a 5-1 decision win over Austin Quandt, of Delbarton, in the wrestleback semifinal round, Carroll pinned Edward Padilla, of Livingston, in 2:54 in the third/fourth-place bout.

Derek Mingmongkol, a junior, was the other CHS competitor at the regionals. He lost by a 17-0 technical fall to Brandon Bauer, of Seton Hall Prep, in the first round.

The Region 3 tournament consisted of the top three finishers in each weight class from the districts 9, 10, 11 and 12 tournaments. Columbia competed in District 10 at Phillipsburg.

Carroll took second place in both the Essex County and District 10 tournaments this season.

