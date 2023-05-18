Columbia’s Rich Porfido is given the Essex County Athletic Director of the Year Award

Rich Porfido, Columbia High School’s supervisor of athletics and activities, smiles during a busy workday in his office at Columbia High School on July 20.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH OColumbia High School first-year athletic director Rich Porfido was given the Essex County Athletic Director of the Year Award during the 2022-23 Karen Fuccello Essex County Scholar Athletes Awards banquet on Tuesday, May 9, in Belleville. 

Columbia’s Garrett Dyson and Julia Roses also were honored as Essex County Scholar Athletes at the banquet. 

The award is given to the top scholar athletes in the county and is named after the late Karen Fuccello, who was the longtime Belleville High School athletic director.

 

  

