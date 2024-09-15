Drew University men’s soccer coach/Columbia HS alum Lenny Armuth gains 400th win

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MADISON, NJ — Drew University men’s soccer head coach Lenny Armuth recorded his 400th career victory on Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, with his team’s 1-0 non-conference win over Western Connecticut University in Ranger Stadium.

A native of Maplewood, Armuth is a Columbia High School graduate, who played for late legendary CHS head Gene Chyzowych, who amassed 757 wins in 50 seasons before retiring 2013.

Armuth is in his 31st season at the helm of the Rangers. He became just the seventh active NCAA Division III men’s soccer coach to reach the milestone and is just the 24th D3 men’s soccer coach to ever hit the mark. He has now amassed a tremendous career record of 400-148-57, good for a .708 winning percentage.

In an email to the News-Record, Armuth said, “I love teaching the game of soccer and life lessons. I have had a lot of support from players, alumni, administrators, peer coaches and, most of all my family has helped me win 400 games. Drew is a special place that I have been here for 31 years. We bring in really good kids, on and off the field. Former players become real good friends to me and the family.”

Armuth has fond memories of playing soccer while growing up in the community. “Soccer was very big in Maplewood and South Orange,” he said. “So many great players and coaches played in town.”

Photos Courtesy of Drew University