Fencers lead USA at World Championships in Cairo, Egypt

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School 2021 graduate Zander Rhodes and Maplewood’s Jackie Dubrovich helped the U.S. women’s foil team capture the silver medal at the 2022 Fencing World Championships on Friday, July 22, in Cairo, Egypt.

Rhodes, of South Orange, and Dubrovich were two of the four members on the foil team. The others were Lee Keifer, of Lexington, Ky., and Maia Weintraub, of Philadelphia, Pa. The team upset Team France, 45-35, in the semifinals, before falling to Team Italy, 45-27.

Rhodes and Dubrovich also are members of the New Jersey Fencing Alliance, located at St. Joseph’s Church in Maplewood. CHS girls fencing co–head coach Frank Mustilli is the founder and managing director of the NJFA.

“The New Jersey Fencing Alliance is extremely excited for the U.S. fencing team, especially Jackie and Zander,” said Mustilli to the News-Record.

CHS girls fencing co–head coach Art “Doc” Paulina also was proud of the duo. Rhodes fenced at CHS for three years. While at CHS, Rhodes also competed internationally. Rhodes will be a sophomore at Columbia University in the fall.

“She is a great kid,” said Paulina to the New-Record. “She was a team leader. She never lost a bout in dual meets or in the sweet 16 state tournament in her career.”

Dubrovich won her second Senior Worlds medal. She and Kiefer, who won her sixth Senior Worlds medal, were on the 2019 team that earned the bronze medal in Hungary.

Rhodes and Weintraub, both 19, won their first Senior Worlds medals. At the Junior & Cadet World Championships, they won silver in 2021 and gold in 2022.

Mustilli is entering his 35th year and Paulina is entering his 30th year of coaching at CHS.

File Photo.