Former Seton Hall University swim coach Dorothy Vilardo honored at celebration

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Dec. 2, Seton Hall University held a celebration of its women’s athletics for the past 50 years.

Former legendary swim head coach Dorothy “Dot” Vilardo was among the SHU coaches recognized. Vilardo, a former South Orange resident, died on Nov. 6 in Maryland, just shy of her 83rd birthday.

Members of her family attended the ceremony and accepted an award on her behalf. Several of her former swimmers also were in attendance.

Vilardo started the SHU swim program in 1979 and was the head coach for several years, implementing several pioneering coaching methods.

Photos Courtesy of Matt Vilardo