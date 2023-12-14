Former Seton Hall University swim coach Dorothy Vilardo honored at celebration

The late Dorothy ‘Dot’ Vilardo was among the honorees at Seton Hall University’s celebration of women’s athletics for the past 50 years. Vilardo, a former South Orange resident, formed the SHU swimming program in 1979. Pictured above left are her children and her former swimmers at the ceremony accepting an award on her behalf. From left are former swimmer Patricia Joy, Veronica Vilardo, Brendan Vilardo, Mark Vilardo, Dottie Vilardo, Matt Vilardo and former swimmer Margarette Feeley. Above right is the award.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Dec. 2, Seton Hall University held a celebration of its women’s athletics for the past 50 years. 

Former legendary swim head coach Dorothy “Dot” Vilardo was among the SHU coaches recognized. Vilardo, a former South Orange resident, died on Nov. 6 in Maryland, just shy of her 83rd birthday.

Members of her family attended the ceremony and accepted an award on her behalf. Several of her former swimmers also were in attendance.

Vilardo started the SHU swim program in 1979 and was the head coach for several years, implementing several pioneering coaching methods.

