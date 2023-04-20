Grand re-opening of Lynn V. Profeta Field to be held on April 22

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ —The grand re-opening of Lynn V Profeta Field at Underhill Sports Complex will take place this Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., which will include a ribbon-cutting for the newly-upgraded and renovated turf field, coinciding with the Columbia High School boys varsity lacrosse home game against Livingston and the freshman baseball game.

Everyone is invited to attend.

Students from various CHS sports and the marching band will be part of the dedication. Food and ice cream trucks will be there as well.