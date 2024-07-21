Heningburg brothers enjoying great lacrosse year

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Maplewood natives Jules Heningburg and his brother, Dylan Heningburg, are enjoying great years in lacrosse.

Jules, a 2014 Seton Hall Prep graduate, currently is playing professionally in the Premier Lacrosse League as a member of the Carolina Chaos. Jules, an attackman, has scored eight goals and added seven assists in five games played through June 29.

Meanwhile, Dylan, a 2012 Columbia High School graduate who was the CHS boys head lacrosse coach for several years, completed his first season this spring as an assistant boys lacrosse coach at The Lawrenceville School, which finished as the No. 1 team in the nation again. They defeated the Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.), 14-5, in the season finale to clinch the No. 1 ranking in the Q-Collar Inside Lacrosse National High School Power Rankings and the USA Lacrosse Magazine Top 20 for the second consecutive year.

“My first season at Lawrenceville was a special one,” Dylan said. “We had a great group of players who continued to get better every single day. We were able to put together our best game of the season at the finish line, which is what any coach wants to see happen.”

Dylan, who played at Montclair State University, guided Columbia to back-to-back Northern New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League divisional titles. The Cougars won the Kimber Division with a 5-0 divisional mark in 2022 and won the Bianchi Division in 2023 with a 6-0 mark.

Last summer, Dylan served as the head coach for the Jamaica national team in the World Championships in San Diego, Calif.

Jules played collegiately at Rutgers University where he was a team captain, All-Big Ten player and All-American before finishing as the second-leading point scorer in Rutgers program history. Jules was picked seventh overall by Florida Launch in the 2018 Major League Lacrosse Draft and was drafted No. 38 by the San Diego Seals of the National Lacrosse League. He was Rutgers’ highest-ranked professional draft pick.

Jules joined the PLL in 2019 in the league’s inaugural season, playing as an attackman on the Whipsnakes. After three games, he was traded to the Redwoods and led the team in scoring and points while being named a PPL All-Star. Heningburg played for the Redwoods until last season. This is his first year playing for the Carolina Chaos.

Jules and Dylan have a strong passion for lacrosse. They operate their own training development program, both in person and online, called “The Lax Lab.”

Photos Courtesy of Jules Heningburg and Dylan Heningburg