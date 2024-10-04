Irvington HS football team defeats Columbia

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore quarterback Jahmir Howell rushed for two touchdowns and accounted for close to 200 yards, and junior running back Jayden Herron ran for three touchdowns to lead the Irvington High School football team to an emphatic 38-7 win over Columba on Saturday, Sept. 28, at a soggy Underhill Sports Complex/Lynn V. Profeta Field in Maplewood.

Herron finished with 139 rushing yards on 10 carries. Howell competed eight of 14 passes for 107 yards and rushed for 85 yards on 11 carries.

Junior running back Najohn Eley ran for 72 yards on 16 carries for the Blue Knights.

Senior wide receiver Jordan Ogbewele had five catches for 47 yards, Herron had one catch for 21 yards, freshman wide receiver Elliot Yirenkyi had one catch for 24 yards and junior wide receiver Shelbney Belleton had 1 catch for 15 yards for IHS.

The Blue Knights, who improved to 2-2 on the season, are idle this weekend. They will host Passaic County Tech on Saturday, Oct. 12, at IHS’ Ralph C. Steele Sports Complex/Matthews Field at 1 p.m. Passaic County Tech, ranked No. 15 in the state by the Star-Ledger, improved to 5-0 with 14-0 home win over Ridgewood and will visit Ramapo in Franklin Lakes on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The CHS Cougars lost their fourth straight game to fall to 1-4 on the season. They are idle this weekend and will visit Livingston on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens