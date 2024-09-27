Irvington HS football team to visit Columbia

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team will visit Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Underhill Field Complex in Maplewood. Kickoff is at noon.

The IHS Blue Knights are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Irvington lost to Bayonne, 21-14, on Friday, Sept. 20, at Ralph C. Steele Sports Complex at IHS to move to a 1-2 record on the season. Bayonne won its first game and also moved to 1-2.

Columbia lost to Passaic County Tech, 42-0, at home on Friday, Sept. 20, for its third loss in a row to move to 1-3.