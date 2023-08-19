Jaguar track athletes win several USATF Junior Olympic titles

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs Jaguar Track Club closed out an incredible season this July. The Jaguars, established in 1996, have a long track record of training and developing some of New Jersey’s most elite runners, and this year was no different.

The team, which had taken a hiatus during COVID, is back strong. This June, the Jaguars made their presence known, earning 37 medals at the USATF New Jersey Junior Olympic State Association Championship in Plainfield, boasting 25 state champions.

First-time runners, Caleb Dean, age 7, achieved triple gold (100 meters – 14.38 seconds, 200 meters – 30.15 and 400 meters – 1 minute, 12.38 seconds) while Jalele Williams, in the age 13/14 category, garnered quadruple gold (100 meters – 11.59, 200 meters – 23.21, 400 meters – 52.82 and 4×400 meters – 3:46.19).

Jaguar veteran, Rhia Randolph, sprinted to become a four-time JO state champion (100 meters – 12.38, 200 meters – 24.78, 400 meters – 56.74 and 4×100 meters – 51.11). Jaguar 13/14 girls Rhia Randolph, Maya Wyche (second – 25.82) and Savannah Clark (third – 26.19) did a 1-2-3 sweep in 200 meters. Naomi Akakpo (11/12) earned the state champion title in the 400 meters (1:03.04), along with teammate Alexander Shaw in the 1,500-meters, running 5:20.30. Nia Freeman, a high school Jaguar, competed in the 15-18-years-old meet, securing both the 200m (26.47) and 400m (59.51) titles.

All of the Jaguar relays secured first-place top honors:

13/14 4x100m: Maya Wyche, Celeste Owens, Kendall Aska and Rhia Randolph – 51.11.

13/14 4x400m: Maya Wyche, Aubrey Devers, Celeste Owens and Kendall Aska – 4:31.01.

13/14 4x400m: Julius Marshall, Quintin Clemons, Joshua Akakpo and Jalele Williams – 3:46.19.

“We have had a broad range of athletes this season, which has worked to our advantage,” coach Daneen Cooper remarked. “The experienced and new runners have both shared and learned from one another, creating such a harmonious environment.”

As a result, sprinters, middle distance and distance runners from the youngest at 7 to the oldest at 14 attained top-three medal positions and were able to advance to the regionals:

7/8: Caleb Dean (100m – first, 200m – first, and 400m – first) Lance Alcime (400m – 1:16.56 – third, and 800m – 3:02.75 – second) Dylan Scott (1,500m – 6:18.40 – second).

9/10: Alexander Shaw (1,500m – first, and 800m – 2:37.17 – second).

11/12: Sarah Polanco (200m – 27.88 – third), Hudson Mcleod (long jump – 4.47 meters – second) and Naomi Akakpo (400m – first, and 800m – 2:32.38 – second).

13/14: Rhia Randolph (100m – first, 200m – first, 400m – first, and relay – first), Maya Wyche (200m – second, 100m – 12.73, second, and relay – first), Savannah Clark (200m – second, and 400m – 1:01.38 – second), Jalele Williams (100m – first, 200m – first, 400m – first, and relay – first), Joshua Akakpo (800m – 2:08.71 – second, 400m – 54.28 – third, and relay – first), Quintin Clemons (800m – 2:09.92 – third, and relay – first)

The top-eight performances in each event qualified to compete at the regionals:

7/8: Nora Saso (100m, 200m and 400m), Avery Harris (100m, 200m and 400m), Rowan Vassell (400m), Dylan Scott (800m).

9/10: Priscilla Frimpong (100m, 200m and 400m), Niall Mcleod (javelin).

11/12: Malia Wyche (400m), Sarah Polanco (100m and 400m).

13/14: Aubrey Devers (400m and 800m), Cassidy Ortiz (800m), Nahjay Parker (100m and 200m), Julius Marshall (400m and 800m), Quintin Clemons (1,500m).

The team followed up the state meet with a strong showing at the USATF Region II Junior Olympics in Cortland, N.Y., earning 52 medals and 22 regional champion titles. Though the emphasis for the Junior Olympic series is to place and advance, the Jaguars focus on performance and achieving personal bests.

Once again, there are multiple Region II champs and they dropped times.

Caleb Dean (7/8): 100m (14.76), 200m (29.52) and 400m (1:09.77).

Naomi Akakpo (11/12): 400m (1:02.37).

Rhia Randolph (13/14): 100m (12.40), 200m (24.48) and 400m (55.10).

Jalele Williams (13/14): 100m (11.58), 200m (23.00) and 400m (52.01),

Nia Freeman (17/18): 200m (25.43) and 400m (57.25).

Jaguar relay teams got that stick around to secure first-place finishes. Jalele Williams battled to the finish line against a HS 4X400 squad, splitting 50.4. The boys also swept the 400m.

13/14 4x100m: Maya Wyche, Celeste Owens, Aubrey Devers and Rhia Randolph – 50.36.

13/14 4x400m: Maya Wyche, Aubrey Devers, Celeste Owens and Cassidy Ortiz – 4:16.19.

13/14 4x400m: Julius Marshall, Quintin Clemons, Joshua Akakpo and Jalele Williams – 3:33.57.

Other Region II top-three medalists included:

Avery Harris (7/8): 100m (16.60) third.

Lance Alcime (7/8): 200m (32.94) second, 400m (1:13.39) second, and 800m (2:55.41) second.

Alex Shaw (9/10): 800 (2:39.82) second, and 1,500 (5:21.53) second.

Naomi Akakpo (11/12): 800m (2:32.28) second.

Aubrey Devers (13/14): 800m (2:30.32) third.

Maya Wyche (13/14): 100m (12.59) second (ran 12.43 in prelim) and 200m (25.33) second.

Joshua Akakpo (13/14): 400m (53.93) second, and 800m (2:07.26) second.

Julius Marshall (13/14): 400m (55.21) third.

The top-eight finishers advanced to nationals. The

athletes below also earned an opportunity to compete

in these additional events in Oregon:

7/8: Avery Harris (200m and 400m) and Dylan Scott (800m).

9/10: Priscilla Frimpong (100m, 200m and 400m).

11/12: Malia Wyche (400m) and Sarah Polanco (200m and 400m).

13/14: Aubrey Devers (400m), Cassidy Ortiz (800m), Julius Marshall (800m) and Quintin Clemons (800m, 1,500m).

To finish out the season, 13 Jaguars competed at the USATF National Junior Olympics, July 25-31, traveling across the country to run at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Although 19 Jaguars qualified, some athletes were unable to attend due to camps or family vacations. Notably, due to a slip-and-fall injury, the Jaguars had to run without Rhia Randolph, a USATF and AAU national champion and All-American. This would have been her last meet prior to high school. Although a major disappointment, Randolph did travel to Oregon with the team to support her fellow athletes anyway.

As expected, the competition was stiff. Five team members advanced to the semifinals for their events. Jalele Williams – 200m (22.92), 400m (51.84); Maya Wyche – 100m (12.53), Naomi Akakpo – 400m (1:02.44), Quintin Clemons – 800m (2:05.37) and Caleb Dean – 100m (14.18), 200m (29.24), 400m (1:06.80). The 13/14 girls 4x400m (Maya Wyche, Aubrey Devers, Cassidy Ortiz and Celeste Owens) dropped 7 seconds, down to 4:09.09, narrowly missing the finals.

Two athletes advanced to the finals, clinching All-American honors. Quintin Clemons placed fourth in the 13/14 800m, setting a personal record of 2:03.92 and establishing himself as a USATF All-American before his freshman year of high school. Caleb Dean, after running all three rounds of the 100m, 200m and 400m, became a three-time All-American in his Junior Olympics debut by placing third in the 200m (29.22), fourth in the 400m (1:09.57) and fifth place in the 100m (14.67) for the 7/8 age group. It was quite an accomplishment for the new young runner.

Head coach Maurice Cooper said, “Our team makeup this year was incredibly balanced; that being, across age, gender and event discipline. All our postseason qualifiers were competitive at the highest (JO tournament) level. It certainly showed in the local (and regional) medal haul. But more impressive was individual and collective performance goal achievement. Kids setting (and resetting) PRs throughout the series was extremely impressive, satisfying, and showed team excellence. It reflected their sustained season-long commitment level, growth and poise. That applies to our coaching staff, too. That sprint/distance balance certainly didn’t happen by accident. Big ups to coaches Daneen Cooper, RO (Rolando Ortiz), Seth Toney and Derrick Williams. Can’t ask for anything else. Great, memorable season. In fact, one for the ages.”

Photos Courtesy of Jade Dean