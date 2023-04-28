Lynn V. Profeta Field grand reopening celebrated on April 22

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, April 22, members of the Maplewood and South Orange communities gathered to celebrate the grand reopening of Lynn V. Profeta Field at Underhill Sports Complex. The ceremony, attended by the captains of various CHS sports teams and Maplewood and South Orange community dignitaries, included a ribbon-cutting.

For the past several months, Profeta Field was renovated with a new turf field and a new homestand, among other amenities.

Photos Courtesy of Tim Parlin