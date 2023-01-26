Madison Stevens leads Columbia HS girls track team at county relays

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ —The Columbia High School girls indoor track-and-field team took fifth place overall with 27 points at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Madison Stevens won the shot put event with a throw of 38 feet, 7 ½ inches, and Gianna Green won the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches to lead the Cougars. The 4×800-meter relay took second place in 10 minutes, 18.58 seconds, and Penda Fall took third place in the high jump at 4-8. The shuttle hurdles relay (40.60), sprint medley relay (4:39.33) and distance medley relay (14:41.42) each took sixth place for Columbia.

On the boys side, Columbia finished in sixth place overall with 15 points. In the shot put, Darien Waite took third place at 44-9 ½, and Connor Wynne took eighth place at 42-3 for Columbia. In the high jump, Steven Memo and Zhamir Rowan tied for fourth place at 5-8. The shuttle hurdles relay took fifth place at 35.34, and the 4×800 took sixth place at 8:54.79.

Photo Courtesy of Columbia High School track-and-field