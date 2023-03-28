Madison Stevens leads Columbia HS track athletes at nationals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School junior indoor track-and-field standout Madison Stevens took sixth place with a throw of 42 feet in the championship finals of the girls shot put at the Nike Indoor Nationals at the Armory Track Center in New York, N.Y., on Sunday, March 12.

Columbia had other competitors at the nationals.

On the girls side, junior Mae Dowling took 13th place in the Emerging Elite finals of the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 20.76 seconds. Senior Emma Friedrich took 37th place in both the Emerging Elite 1,500-meter run finals (5:05.40) and one-mile run (5:26.94). The 4×400-meter relay took 28th place in the finals in 4:17.10. Junior Gianna Green took 11th place in the Emerging Elite high jump finals at 5 feet, 1 inch.

On the boys side, junior Stevenson Memo took fourth place in the Emerging Elite 55-meter hurdles finals in 7.83 seconds and he took sixth place in the 60-meter hurdles finals in 8.54.

Christian Caravetta took 28th place in the freshman one-mile run finals in 4:45.02 and he took 32nd place in the freshman 1,500-meter run finals in 4:27.68.

Stevens, Dowling, Friedlich and Green led the CHS girls team to the Essex County Championships title at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. on Jan. 29. Stevens won the high jump, Green won the high jump, and Friedlich won the 1,600-meter run while also taking second in the 3,200-meter run.

At the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 championships at the Bennett Athletic Center in Toms River on Feb. 11, the CHS girls team took third place overall. Stevens won the shot put, Dowling took second place in both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run, and Green took second place in the high jump. Stevens took second place in the shot put and Green took third place in the high jump at the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Athletic Center on Feb. 17. Stevens took second place in the shot put at the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions on March 5 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.

