Madison Stevens wins shot put, leads Columbia HS track teams at sectional meet

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Madison Stevens won the girls shot put event to lead the Columbia High School track and field teams at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge on Friday and Saturday, May 31-June 1.

Stevens, a Rutgers University-bound senior, threw 38 feet, 4 ½ inches to win a sectional shot put title for the third year in a row. She also took third place in the discus at 113-2.

Columbia had other strong performances at the meet.

On the girls side, sophomore Keira Monagle took second place in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 10.76, and she took fifth place in the 800-meter run in 2:22.04.

Gianna Green, a senior, took second place in the high jump at 5-4 and she took seventh place in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.6.

Mae Dowling, a senior, took third place in the 3,200-meter run in 11:15.39 and she took fifth place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:23.65.

Penda Fall, a junior, took eight place in the triple jump at 33-4.

On the boys side, senior Zhamir Rowan took second place at 23-6 and freshman Jalele Williams took fourth place at 22-2 in the long jump.

Henry Cooper, a senior, took fourth place in 50.73 and Williams took seventh place in 51.30 in the 400-meter dash.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 3:27.42. The runners are sophomore Miles Artis, Cooper, senior Miracle Okoli and Williams.

Okoli took sixth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 57.65.

Steven Memo, a senior, took sixth place in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.28.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8. Stevens is the defending Group 4 state champion in the shot put.

