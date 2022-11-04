Mae Dowling leads Columbia HS girls cross-country team at sectional

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Mae Dowling, a junior, finished in eighth place out of 107 runners to lead the Columbia High School girls cross-country team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Oak Ridge Park in Clark.

Dowling was timed in 19 minutes, 44.41 seconds.

Senior Emma Friedrich took 17th place in 20:22.50, freshman Kendall Waite was 44th in 21:37.21, junior Sally O’Sullivan was 47th in 21:40.50, senior Raya Stevens was 49th in 21:49.59, freshman Gwendolyn Butkus was 60th in 22:20.70 and freshman Caroline Shaw was 69th in 22:52.14.

Columbia finished seventh out of 15 schools.

For the Columbia boys, sophomore Samuel Medd was 42nd in 17:56.85 out of 111 runners, sophomore Earl Hart III was 51st in 18:07.70, sophomore Asa Glassman was 53rd in 18:12.85, freshman Christian Caravetta was 59th in 18:21.52, senior Finnian Williams was 77th in 19:16.96, senior Jaden Lee was 89th in 20:00.37, and sophomore William Emmons was 90th in 20:02.76.

Columbia finished 11th out of 16 schools.