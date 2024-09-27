Maplewood residents lead Montclair Kimberley Academy teams

Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/MONTCLAIR — Maplewood residents Gustavo Rosen, Nate Chou and Ben Morganstein have been key contributors at Montclair Kimberley Academy.

Rosen is a sophomore midfielder on the boys soccer team that had a recent 7-0 record.

Chou is a junior wide receiver/defensive back and Morganstein is a senior left offensive tackle and a quad captain for the football team that was recently 4-0 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann, Steve Tober and Vinny Carchietta