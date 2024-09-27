Maplewood residents lead Montclair Kimberley Academy teams

By on Comments Off on Maplewood residents lead Montclair Kimberley Academy teams

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/MONTCLAIR — Maplewood residents Gustavo Rosen, Nate Chou and Ben Morganstein have been key contributors at Montclair Kimberley Academy.

Rosen is a sophomore midfielder on the boys soccer team that had a recent 7-0 record.

Chou is a junior wide receiver/defensive back and Morganstein is a senior left offensive tackle and a quad captain for the football team that was recently 4-0 on the season.

The MKA captains, from left, are Nate Conforti, of North Caldwell; Kalvin Thomas, of Orange; Jack Scuorzo, of Montclair; and Ben Morganstein, of Maplewood. (Photo Courtesy of Steve Tober).

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann, Steve Tober and Vinny Carchietta

 

  ,

Maplewood residents lead Montclair Kimberley Academy teams added by on
View all posts by Editor →