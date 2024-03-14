Maplewood’s Lomuscio contributes to Montclair Kimberley Academy girls basketball team this season

Maudie Grace Lomuscio

MAPLEWOOD/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Maplewood resident Maudie Grace Lomuscio was a reserve guard for the Montclair Kimberley Academy girls basketball team, which showed nice progress while winning five of its last six games to finish 14-11 overall and 8-6 in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division.

The Cougars showed marked improvement this winter over last year’s 9-14 (5-9 in the Colonial Division) season under second-year head coach Izzy Mendez. Lomuscio did a solid job off the bench for the Cougars this season with 31 rebounds and 10 steals, while appearing in 17 games.

