Maplewood’s Luca Siegar shines for Montclair Kimberley Academy baseball team

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood resident Luca Siegar recently completed a fine freshman season as the starting catcher for the Montclair Kimberley Academy baseball team, helping the Cougars to a fine 17-7 season, including a state prep B-Division Tournament championship and a superb 9-1 mark in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division to tie Barringer with just one loss in division play.

“Luca is such a fine, young player and a terrific catcher who had a very good first high school season for us,” said MKA veteran coach Ralph Pacifico. “We had total confidence with him behind the plate and handling our pitching staff throughout the year.”

Siegar played stellar defense and batted .250 with 4 extra base hits, 13 runs and 14 RBIs. As a pitcher he fashioned a 2.00 ERA with 7 strikeouts in 7 innings.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann and MKA Athletics.